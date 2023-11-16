Adam Copeland gives his thoughts on his AEW run so far.

The Rated-R superstar spoke on this topic during a recent interview with the New York Post, where he expressed how much having creative freedom has made him happy. He does specify that he did have creative freedoms in WWE but it’s different in AEW.

What I’ve noticed is the creative process and some of the freedom that comes along with that and I think that’s been really fun. Not that I haven’t had creative freedom, I’ve been very lucky in that regard over the years. But it’s different when there are not shareholders and it’s different when there is a different structure in that regard.

When asked what he hopes to accomplish with his AEW run Copeland once again reiterates that he wants to tell interesting stories for wrestling fans.

Tell stories and I think have more input into those stories, too. That to me is what I always thought we are is storytellers. To be able to have more of a voice in that regard is exciting. That’s not to say that I didn’t have that to a degree. Twenty-five years in a place (WWE) you are gonna have that trust and all of those things, but I also understood it’s a different animal. There’s more to answer to. With this, it feels like maybe just a few more chances taken in order to see what is gonna stick to the wall. Sometimes some isn’t gonna stick. It’s exciting the process to see what does. To sit down with a guy like Jey, with Christian and kind of start mapping out this story when we are at this stage of our careers, it’s just fun.

Copeland later spoke about the limited schedule WWE had him on and how he wanted to be a bit more involved, which is something that AEW has offered him.

I think from their perspective and I see their perspective entirely, if we bring you out too much then it’s not special anymore. I get that. I really do. So it was for limited dates. With that though, you can’t really get into a proper story. You can’t really dive into what this thing could be. For me looking at it, it’s like I’m 49. I got a very, very limited time to capitalize on what I have left. Because three months off, that’s three months where I could have done some stuff. And I know it sounds great on paper and don’t get me wrong it wasn’t a horrible place to be. But, if I’m gonna do this man. I want to do it. I want to try to craft some stories and do what I can while I can. So limited time, yeah, because I’m far closer to the end of my career than I am to the beginning. But still think I got some good stories that I can tell and a whole new roster of people who I’ve never touched before.

The Hall of Famer will be in action for AEW this Saturday at Full Gear, where he teams up with Sting and Darby Allin to battle Nick Wayne, Luchasaurus, and his longtime friend, Christian Cage.