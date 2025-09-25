— Adam Copeland appeared in a post-All Out 2025 video that aired on AEW Dynamite, saying that he needs to step away after the attack on his wife at the pay-per-view and isn’t sure if he’ll return.

The video showed Beth Copeland assisting her husband and Christian Cage in their match against FTR, only for FTR to retaliate afterward by delivering a spiked piledriver to her. Backstage, cameras captured a shaken Copeland entering his and Cage’s locker room, admitting that he can’t keep doing this because it’s taking a toll on his family and has happened before.

He told Cage he had to leave, uncertain if he would be back. Cage responded that he doesn’t have a family, encouraging Copeland to take care of his own — something Copeland reminded him he once did, before walking out.

Last Saturday at #AEWAllOut, after the disgusting actions by FTR toward Beth Copeland, @Christian4Peeps urged @RatedRCope to focus on his family! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/BDX0w39q46 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2025

— MJF announced on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite that he’s stepping away following his loss at All Out 2025, vowing not to return until he’s more dangerous than ever.

In a promo addressing his defeat to Mark Briscoe at the pay-per-view and his recent loss to Hangman Page, MJF admitted that he’s been struggling. He said losing Adam Cole as a friend and then his World Title left him broken, and while he tried to come back, something has felt off.

MJF explained that he’s been performing as a “caricature” of himself, filled with doubts and unable to see the man who once stood on top of the industry. He made it clear that when he returns, he won’t be the old MJF — or the one fans have seen lately — but a more dangerous version than ever before.

At #AEWAllOut, @The_MJF endured a brutal Tables N’Tacks battle with Mark Briscoe. Now he reflects on his time in AEW and what the future demands! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/R60tKmx0Wl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2025

— Kris Statlander has made it clear that she won’t be aligning with the Death Riders, shutting them down on this week’s AEW Dynamite. In the main event, Statlander successfully defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Mina Shirakawa, scoring the win with a seatbelt pin.

Following the match, Wheeler Yuta lifted her hand as the Death Riders once again tried to welcome her into their ranks. Instead, Statlander leveled Yuta with a clothesline and flipped off Jon Moxley before leaving alongside Harley Cameron.

Statlander has held the AEW Women’s World Championship since winning it at All Out 2025.

.@CallMeKrisStat finally does what we’ve all wanted to do to @WheelerYuta! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/1kvbPyJrqk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2025

— AEW’s Sixth Anniversary episode of Dynamite is coming up next week, and the first matches have been confirmed. The following bouts are set for the show, airing live next Wednesday on TBS and HBO Max:

* TNT Championship Title vs. Streak Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Hologram

* Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Hangman Page, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs

* Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir vs. Kris Statlander & Darby Allin

* Jurassic Express returns

— AEW has revealed the updated lineup for this weekend’s episode of Collision after the events of Dynamite. The show will air live on TNT and HBO Max, and the card is as follows:

* TNT Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Komander

* HOOK & Eddie Kingston vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

* Anthony Bowens & Max Caster vs. Swirl