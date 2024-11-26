Adam Copeland has officially been cleared for physicality.

Pwinsider is reporting that while Copeland is not expected to return to AEW until after completing his work on the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians for Disney+, he has been cleared to begin training again.

Copeland hasn’t been seen since AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event event earlier this year, where he suffered a fractured tibia after performing a high-risk spot involving a barbed wire steel cage. The former Edge was forced to undergo surgery which caused him to forfeit the TNT Championship.

Back in September, Copeland indicated that while he could walk and move around the ring, he still felt a deficiency and needed more time to fully recover.