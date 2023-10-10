The wrestling war is back on tonight as WWE and AEW are going head-to-head once again with Dynamite and NXT.

Both shows are pulling out all the stops, with NXT featuring appearances by John Cena and Cody Rhodes and even hinting at The Undertaker showing up. On the flip side, AEW has a stacked card featuring Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland, Hangman Page vs. Jay White, and Adam Copeland’s first AEW match against Luchasaurus.

Copeland recently talked about both companies loading up their shows on the Masked Man Show.

“Who cares ‘I’m only this guy, I’m only this guy.’ This is awesome. How can you not enjoy the fact that both shows are trying to load up and trying to put the best show on imaginable? That’s all I really care about. I’ll try to make sure that my part of the show is all killer, no filler. That’s my only job. I’m sure both will get watched, when it’s all said and done with DVR and however else it gets computed since everything with ratings is so antiquated. It’s fun. I remember flipping back and forth between Nitro and Raw. That’s kind of what this is. I don’t see that as a bad thing at all. I think it’s great. The performers themselves, there is none of this weird tribalism. Within any industry, sure, there is competition, but I’m happy for those guys and they’re happy for us. When there are choices and there is another company that can push the other company, that’s when you get the best stuff,” he said.

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)