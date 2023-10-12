Adam Copeland recently delved into his AEW character, drawing parallels between his AEW persona and the iconic “Edge” character he portrayed in WWE for over two decades.

During an appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Copeland offered insights into his character and the possibilities it presents for the future, sharing that his AEW character is essentially an authentic representation of himself. He said,

“It’s essentially me now. Edge was always a character. Even in this last run, it was basically me out there and I’d even say in promos, ‘This is pretty much Adam at this stage. Edge was just a name.’ It’s odd I guess to put that skin on over the years, but with this last run I don’t feel like it really was.”

Highlighting the evolution of his persona from the ‘Rated-R Superstar’ to a more genuine and personal portrayal, Copeland believes that this transformation has allowed for a broader spectrum of character development and storytelling in AEW,

“All of the real ‘Rated-R’ stuff gets left behind. Now it’s just the person behind the performer that’s almost front-and-center … and it was also kind of freeing. The possibilities are wide open, and that’s fun. There’s so many different paths we can go.”

(h/t Wrestling Inc)