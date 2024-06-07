At age 50, it is going to take more than a fractured tibia to keep “The Rated-R Superstar” from doing what he loves.

Adam Copeland appeared as a guest on the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio on Friday, June 7, 2024, and spoke about suffering the injury against Malakai Black in their Barbed Wire Steel Cage match for the TNT Championship at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view back on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

During the discussion, Copeland, spoke about how his latest injury just adds to his ‘grizzled veteran’ persona.

“Part of me goes, ‘Well, you recreate yourself.’ But each injury kind of adds itself to the character that I was already portraying, which — to be honest — is not that far removed from me at this point,” Copeland said. “I don’t know how much I change, honestly. I think it’s just one more instance of, like, grizzled vet fighting back from another one.”

Copeland, who suffered the injury after leaping off the steel cage and landed awkwardly on his feet, admitted in hindsight that he could have gotten ‘the same mileage’ out of the spot had he instead leaped off the top-rope.

“I think I could have got the same mileage if I did it off the top rope,” he said. “So, live and learn. But at the same time, I finished the match. Hopefully also throughout this story, it’s a reminder of what [Malakai] Black brings to the table.”

He continued, “And kind of just let people understand, ‘Oh yeah, by the way, there’s this group of badasses that have an insane presentation.’ So, a few missions accomplished and a setback.”

There is still no definitive timetable for the AEW return of Adam Copeland. The TNT Championship, which is currently vacant, will go to the winner of a ladder match scheduled for the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view coming up on June 30, 2024.

Check out the complete Adam Copeland interview from SiriusXM’s ‘Busted Open Radio’ at Simplecast.com. H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.