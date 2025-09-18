— Cope says he’s loving the chance to reunite with Christian Cage in AEW, noting that their partnership feels fresh and not just a repeat of the “greatest hits.”

In a new interview with The Score, Cope discussed working with Cage through both their feud and their current alliance in AEW. He said,

“That’s the most fun part, to start writing a new chapter, but also have it be a different chapter,. We’re not just coming back and running the greatest hits. We’re doing two different characters now and maintaining that going into this thing, which makes for this unlikely Statler and Waldorf from the Muppets, ‘Can they get along?’ That’s a really fun dynamic. That is what I think is making it different. Eventually, if you come back and do the greatest hits, that might get old fairly quickly. This is a new version of our team and it’s a version that never existed before. Christian found his lane, his pocket. To lose that to do this team, that would have sucked. We were able to figure out how to do this, to sit down, and how to write this so that didn’t get lost. Now we have this dynamic of, it’s up to me to make him likable and understand that you have to accept him for all of his d*ckheadishness.”

He continued, “It was key that he came into it like that, still without anything likable about him. The only thing that makes him likable is I’m saying, ‘Hey, we just have to accept him for this thing that he is.’ It’s really fun and it makes it feel fresh. For both of us, too, because as a performer, eventually you come back and do the same greatest hits, and okay, it’s probably going to get old for us too.”

Cope & Christian are set to face FTR at AEW All Out 2025.

— Toni Storm still has her sights set on a match with Wendi Richter, but she’s added Torrie Wilson to her wishlist as well. Storm has repeatedly voiced her desire to face Richter and, during an appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” she named both Richter and Wilson as dream opponents.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On her most wanted opponent: “Wendi Richter. I’ve been asking this for years now.”

On active competitors she wants to face: “Oh, you’ve got Torrie Wilson on your show today, don’t you? I pick her.”

On if she’s met Wilson: “Briefly. Not as much as I’d like to meet her, meet her.”

— Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, you can check out the updated lineup for this Saturday’s AEW All Out 2025 pay-per-view event below:

Main Card:

* AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher

If the Don Callis Family gets involved, Fletcher will be stripped of the TNT Championship

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Brodido vs. Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed vs. Hechihero & Josh Alexander

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Riho

* Coffin Match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

* Tables & Thumbtacks No DQ Match: MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

* AEW Unified Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mascara Dorada

* Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR

* The Hurt Syndicate vs. Ricochet & Gates of Agony

* Big Bill vs. Eddie Kingston

Tailgate Brawl:

* Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata & Willow Nightingale vs. Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart & Skye Blue

* Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. The WorkHorsemen

— Bryan Danielson has promised Darby Allin that he will stay out of Allin’s upcoming match with Jon Moxley at AEW All Out 2025. Allin is set to face Moxley in a Coffin Match at Saturday’s pay-per-view and sat down with Danielson on the ‘September To Remember’ themed episode of AEW Dynamite to discuss the bout.

During the interview, Allin admitted that he still blames himself for Danielson’s loss and attack at AEW WrestleDream and asked Danielson not to interfere. Danielson agreed — on the condition that Allin fulfill a request. Danielson whispered the request to Allin, and when Excalibur pressed him for details afterward, he refused to reveal what it was.

Allin vs. Moxley will take place this Saturday at All Out, airing live on PPV.

BRYAN DANIELSON GIVES HIS WORD THAT HE WILL NOT GET INVOLVED IN JON MOXLEY VS DARBY ALLIN AT ALL OUT #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/D3kASQ27Sd — Self Made AO 💫 (@KXNGAO) September 18, 2025

