The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble takes place this weekend on Saudi Arabia.

And it marks a significant milestone in the career of Adam “Edge” Copeland, as the current AEW star initially came out of retirement at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble six years prior.

“The Rated R Superstar” wrote the following on social media regarding that fact:

“So, I didn’t realise that today is six years to the day since I came back at the Royal Rumble. For me, every second after that first ‘You Think You Know Me’ at the Rumble in Houston has been a success. You know the story, I wasn’t supposed to do this, yet here we are six years later. If you had told me six years ago that I’d still be doing this after six years I would have thought you were a little crazy. I’ve been so lucky. “I feel like I got my dream career twice. I got to do it the first time, had to retire for nine years, then get it back again. That’s good stuff, but I’m also a realist and I know I’m coming close to the end here. So, hopefully you’ve enjoyed this ride, if you haven’t, whatever, and if you have, great. Little bit more to go. Thank you, thanks for reminding me. Just reflecting on what has been a four-decade career now. “With everything that I did in WWE and then to move to AEW with a whole fresh slate of new opponents, and for six years now just been wrestling a lot of the talent I never thought I’d get to but have been able to get in there with. It’s been a blast, and I’m at a stage in life where I don’t do it unless it is a blast. Thanks.”

Adam Copeland parted ways with WWE in 2023. He last wrestled at AEW All Out 2025.

WWE Royal Rumble takes place this weekend on January 31, 2026, live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

