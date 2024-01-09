On a recent episode of Notsam Wrestling, Adam Copeland discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW star looked back on his “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” with Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania: Backlash in 2020.

“I’ll never forget, I had just walked my dog. I got a call from Paul Heyman. He’s like ‘So we got this idea.’ I was like ‘Yeah, that’s never a good sign.’ [He said] ‘You and Randy, it’ll be the greatest wrestling match ever.’ I’m like ‘I mean, it’ll be good. We’ll have a great match.’ [Heyman responds], ‘No, Vince wants it to be ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.’ That’s when it started to dawn on me. I’m like, ‘Oh well, that’s not possible’ because it’s subjective. You can say my ‘most favorite’ wrestling match, you can’t say ‘the greatest.’ There’s no such thing.”

