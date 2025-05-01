Adam Copeland recently sat down with Kenny McIntosh from Inside The Ropes and discussed being a part of “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.”.

Following on from his victory over Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36, Copeland faced Orton in a rematch at Backlash. WWE marketed the match as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever,” which the Hall of Famer stated was not possible as the greatest match is a matter of opinion:

“It felt like a no-win situation. I definitely wish that Backlash match could have been in front of more than just 20 students at the PC, because I’m still really proud of it, and the circumstances that Randy and I were put in to pull something off were pretty ridiculous. You tell me, ‘We’re going to build the greatest wrestling match ever, only there’s no audience.’ Well, what does that even mean? There’s no such thing as the greatest anything, unless you’re in an actual athletic contest.

We know who the best hockey team is, they win the Stanley Cup. There’s no such thing as a greatest match, because it’s different for everybody. But okay, here we go, let’s give something a shot here. And it was super fun. It was a great challenge, but I wish that one had an audience, for sure.”

When it was brought up that the match would have been better with a crowd, Copeland agreed:

“With a crowd, they would have been all over that. It would have been so good.”

