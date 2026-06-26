During the October 14, 2023 episode of AEW Collision, Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks, now known as Ricky Saints in WWE, shared a memorable promo segment that sparked plenty of discussion among fans.

During the exchange, Copeland took aim at Starks by claiming he had borrowed elements of The Rock’s style before referring to him as a “vanilla midget version” of the WWE legend.

Starks later admitted the remark “sent him over the edge” before shifting his focus back to Bryan Danielson.

The segment quickly fueled speculation that the comments had gone off script, with rumors circulating afterward that there was legitimate backstage tension between the two.

Copeland reflected on this infamous moment during an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling (see video below), dismissing the idea that there was any lingering issue stemming from the exchange.

“We got out there, he started cutting a promo on me, and I’m like, ‘I’m not in an angle with him. Okay.’ That was it. It was like 1000 promos in the Attitude Era. By the next day it was, ‘Now what do we have?’ I don’t….I’m sure Ricky doesn’t, I don’t care,” said Copeland.

Interestingly, Saints appeared to reference the incident during a recent episode of WWE Raw. When asked about having an edge, he responded, “Don’t talk to me about an edge.”

Copeland is set to return to action at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he will team with Christian Cage to defend the AEW Tag Team Titles against The Dogs duo of David Finlay and Clark Connors.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/28 for live AEW Forbidden Door Results coverage.