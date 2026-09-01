Adam Copeland is reflecting on a memorable first at AEW All In.

For the first time in his career, Copeland competed at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, teaming with longtime friend Christian Cage to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks.

Following the event, Copeland took to Instagram to reflect on finally getting the opportunity to wrestle inside Wembley and the reception he received from the London crowd.

“Finally home and snuggled with the fam and pups,” Copeland wrote. “Still wrapping my mind around the fact that yesterday I got serenaded at Wembley freaking Stadium. Thank you London for making me feel like Freddy even if only for a minute. If you couldn’t tell by my smile, it was everything I hoped it would be.”

Copeland went on to highlight the significance of sharing the moment with Cage while also praising the depth of AEW’s tag team division.

“Side by side with my childhood best friend against one of the best teams ever. That’s why we do this. Followed by an example of how STACKED our tag roster is. An embarrassment of riches. Congrats to our entire roster and company for a truly spectacular All In. Trench coat custom by @wornstarclothing gear made by @maineventgear”

Copeland and Cage successfully retained their titles against Matt and Nick Jackson.

Their celebration quickly turned into a preview of what could be ahead, as Motor City Machine Guns, FTR and New Level all confronted the champions following the match, teasing several potential future title programs.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All In: London Results 8/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.