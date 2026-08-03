Adam Copeland has his sights set on checking off a few more career milestones before calling it a day.

The 52-year-old AEW star took to Instagram to share some of the “great white whales” he still hopes to accomplish before retiring from in-ring competition. Among the venues listed were Arena Mexico, Wembley Stadium, Maple Leaf Gardens, and the Tokyo Dome.

Three of those stops are already on Copeland’s schedule. He is set to compete at AEW Grand Slam Mexico this Wednesday at Arena Mexico, wrestle at AEW All In from Wembley Stadium on August 30, and appear for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling at the former Maple Leaf Gardens, now known as the Mattamy Athletic Centre, on October 3. The Tokyo Dome remains the lone unchecked destination, though AEW’s partnership with NJPW could make that a possibility in early 2027.

Copeland also included a list of dream opponents in the post, with Kenny Omega being the only visible name before the image cuts off.

“As it winds down there’s still some great white whales to catch,” Copeland wrote in the caption.

At AEW All In, Copeland and Christian Cage will defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks in a long-awaited dream match at Wembley Stadium.

Before that, Copeland, Cage, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson will join forces at AEW Grand Slam Mexico, where they are scheduled to take on the Death Riders’ Jon Moxley, PAC, Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta in an eight-man tag team bout.

Make sure to join us every week for AEW News and Results Coverage here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.