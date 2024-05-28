Adam Copeland provides a health update.

It had been reported that Copeland got hurt during his TNT title defense against Malakai Black at AEW Double or Nothing this past Sunday in Las Vegas. Today, the Rated-R Superstar revealed in a video on social media that he did indeed fracture his tibia and will require surgery. He doesn’t know how long he will be out of action.

Hey everybody. Double or Nothing, flew back yesterday. Malakai Black, dude is an animal. All of the House of Black are just really REALLY really damn good. And as you are about to find out in this video I guess the House always does win because I gained two new friends (shows crutches). I don’t really like them. They’re kind of like those buddies that just annoy you, they’re always there. I’ve been feeling really good lately. I’ve been having so much fun in the ring, and I got cocky I guess is what it boils down to. I’m probably a narcissist and an egomaniac. But yeah…my brain forgets what my body seems to remember which is that I’m 50. I need to make better choices so my body pulled the emergency break on me the other night and I ended up fracturing my tibia, which is going to require surgery. Don’t know the timeframe on that yet. I’ll find out the timeframe next week.

The belief is that the injury happened when Copeland jumped from the top of the cage as the match was contested inside a Barbed Wire Steel Cage. At this point there is now word on whether he will relinquish the title. You can see the spot, as well as Copeland’s full speech below.

It sucks that Adam Copeland fractured his tibia and will need surgery, but what a match to go out on… pic.twitter.com/JTWa9McPlg — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) May 28, 2024

