Adam Copeland says he already experienced the emotional retirement sendoff once before.

This time around, things will be very different.

The AEW star recently opened up about the current status of his wrestling future, the physical toll the business continues to take on his body, and how added injury and filming time has impacted the length of his AEW contract.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Clutch Points, Copeland explained that time missed due to injuries and outside projects continues to extend his current AEW deal.

“I broke my leg, so there’s injury time added, and I had to go film Beekeeper (2) and Percy Jackson, so (that’s) added,” Copeland said. “Anytime I have to take a break, that gets added on the back end. I’m not even sure when it’s up.”

While discussing the possibility of doing a retirement tour similar to what fans are currently seeing from John Cena, Copeland admitted he already feels like he had that farewell moment back in 2011 when he was forced into retirement due to cervical spinal stenosis.

“I already had my sendoff,” Copeland stated. “This time, it’ll be my choice, and that makes it a different experience entirely. I don’t care if I get this big, tearful sendoff.”

He added, “I have no preconceived idea of what it needs to be.”

At 52 years old, Copeland also reflected on how the reduced schedule affects his body compared to wrestling consistently throughout the year.

Interesting perspective from Cope here.

“That’s the interesting part,” Copeland explained. “We’ve always talked about within the industry the best you feel is when you can wrestle the most, because it’s almost like you stay in this purgatory of pain and never really come out of it. You’re always kind of in that zone, and gosh, (if) you take two weeks off and take a bump, the first time it’s like, ‘Oh, man.’”

“And if you’re doing that live on national television or on pay-per-view, that can be a disconcerting thing,” he continued.

Adam Copeland is set to team with Christian Cage this weekend at AEW Double or Nothing, where the longtime friends will challenge FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championships in an “I Quit” match where if Copeland and Cage lose, they will be forced to retire as a tag team.

Make sure to join us here on Sunday night for live AEW Double Or Nothing Results coverage.