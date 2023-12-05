Adam Copeland may be preparing to clash with Christian Cage on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite, but that doesn’t mean he cannot still compliment his longtime friend turned bitter rival.

The Hall of Famer spoke about his former tag team partner during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where he hyped their bout, which will be for Cage’s TNT Championship. Regarding the belt, Copeland tells the publication that he believes Cage has made the TNT Championship a bigger deal than even the AEW world championship.

It’s the title that’s the most important thing in the world to Christian. When the title is involved, that should always be the lynchpin of a story. It should hold enough significance to break up a friendship. That has been lost in a lot of cases over the years, but I appreciate how he’s made the title important. His goal was to make it bigger than AEW world title. At this point, I believe he’s done it.

Elsewhere in the interview, Copeland spoke about how important it is to have his matchup against Cage in Canada. You can read about that here.