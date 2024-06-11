“The Rated-R Superstar” is on the road to recovery.

From all accounts, things are looking good as he begins the process.

Following successful surgery for a fractured tibia suffered in his Barbed Wire Steel Cage match for the TNT Championship against Malakai Black at last month’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view, Adam Copeland spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an interview.

According to Copeland, his doctor is optimistic about his recovery.

“My Achilles tear a few years ago led to my most difficult rehab, and I’m expecting more of that,” Copeland said. “I’m 50. I know what’s in front of me.”

He continued, “But the surgery was successful, and the doctor was optimistic because my bones are healthy. It’s my seventh surgery, so I know the drill. We’ll see how my body cooperates.”

