Adam Copeland previews his matchup against Luchasaurus on this evening’s AEW Dynamite.

THe Hall of Famer hyped his in-ring debut for a new promotion during a recent chat with The Ringer’s Masked Man Show. Copeland reveals that he always thought Luchasaurus was money, and is excited to see how they work together.

It’s to further the story. This is the next step to get us to where we want to go for that first tentpole and then beyond that. Also, to get in there with a guy who I have watched and always thought is money, just needed the seasoning. He’s been getting that seasoning by sitting at the hand of Christian. There is no way you’re not going to learn. It just going to happen, even if you don’t ask questions, which he does. I’m looking forward to getting in there and being like, ‘Here we go.

Copeland later states that he has goosebumps ahead of tonight, adding that he feels like a rookie.

First one, we’re in, I’ve now wrestled in a AEW ring,’ because it is a little different and there is an adjustment there. That’s really what I’ll be doing, adjusting. It’s all brand new. I don’t want to say I feel like a rookie again because I have more experience than I did back then, but there are elements to that. New ring, new audience, new barricades, new set ups. It’s also really exciting.

Elsewhere in the interview, Copeland spoke about AEW and NXT going head-to-head and how it’s a great thing for wrestling fans. You can read about that here.