Adam Copeland is headed to Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

MLP announced that Copeland will appear on the August 5 episode of MLP Mayhem. The segment is billed as “part one” — a sign more Copeland appearances are on the way in the weeks ahead.

“This Wednesday on MLP Mayhem, we hear from Adam Copeland after the shocking revelation that he will be at MLP Northern Rising,” the announcement read. “Tune in this Wednesday at Midnight ET/9AM PT on TSN2 in Canada, or this Thursday on MyAEW!”

Copeland is one of many legends who have made special appearances for Scott D’Amore’s MLP promotion, joining fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Bret Hart, who appeared on episode three of MLP Mayhem to offer high praise for Mo Jabari.

As far as AEW goes, Cope and Cage will defend the AEW tag-team titles against The Young Bucks at the upcoming highly-anticipated AEW All In: London show later this month at Wembley Stadium in London, England.