An unexpected wardrobe malfunction involving Adam Copeland became one of the more talked-about moments during the opening match at AEW Double or Nothing 2026 on Sunday night.

The pay-per-view event took place at the iconic Louis Armstrong Stadium and kicked off with FTR defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Copeland and Christian Cage in an “I Quit New York Street Fight.”

During the hard-hitting bout, Copeland’s ring gear ripped open in the crotch area midway through the match, creating an awkward but memorable moment in front of the live crowd.

Wrestling fans online were quick to compare the incident to multiple recent WWE TV segments involving Brock Lesnar, where “The Beast Incarnate” famously split his jeans a couple of times.

Copeland continued battling through the chaotic street fight without missing a beat as the action escalated throughout the arena. The match eventually saw assistance from Beth Phoenix, helping swing momentum in favor of Copeland and Cage during the closing moments.

In the end, Copeland and Christian Cage defeated FTR to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships, officially ending FTR’s reign and crowning new champions at AEW Double or Nothing 2026.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Double Or Nothing Results 5/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.