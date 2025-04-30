Adam Copeland, currently sidelined from AEW programming following a brutal attack by FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, has shared a candid update on how much longer he sees himself competing inside the squared circle.

While away from the ring, the veteran performer—known to fans as “Cope”—has been spotted enjoying time at Toronto Maple Leafs games. He also recently appeared on First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo, where the conversation turned to his in-ring future.

“Not much longer,” Copeland admitted when asked how much wrestling time he believes he has left. “The schedule is way more manageable now than it used to be. If you asked me to do the 200-plus days a year I did before, that’s just not happening. The recovery process is too long now. I’ll have a match and it’ll take me a full week before I can walk normally again.”

The former world champion went on to reflect on his age and how that factors into his plans.

“I’m 51 now, and I think I can probably go until I’m 53—basically the end of this contract. Then it’s likely time to wrap it up and step away while I can still limp off on my own [laughs]. Then it’ll be time to lick my wounds and dive headfirst into a whole lot of yoga.”

Copeland turns 53 in October 2026, suggesting he may be eyeing retirement around that time frame. As of now, there’s no word on when he might return to AEW television.

