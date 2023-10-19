Adam Copeland is ready to complete some big dreams for himself as a wrestler.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW superstar spoke with Battle on Battleground about some new goals he has, which includes wrestling at two of the most famous wrestling venues in the world, the Tokyo Dome and Arena Mexico.

That’s pretty exciting and a by-product of coming here is, ‘oh wait, hold on a second, Tokyo Dome.’ That’s on the checklist. Arena Mexico. I went there once. I was World Champion, but I wore a mask because I wanted to watch the show. I snuck in and watched the show with a mask on and just had a blast. I love the culture of lucha libre and the pageantry. Those two things would be very cool as a lifelong wrestling fan. Those experiences would be cool and I didn’t know they would ever be in the cards, so you have to write it off, especially after I had to retire in 2011, I couldn’t get those things done. Now I can get them done and that’s pretty fun.

The Rated-R Superstar would get asked about potentially wrestling in NJPW’s grueling G1 Climax, an idea that Copeland is up for if he has the time.

We’d have to carve out some time, I guess. Eddie [Eddie Kingston] did it this year, so it’s a possibility.

Copeland is 1-0 since joining AEW. He is currently feuding with Christian Cage, but said on last night’s Dynamite that he hopes to reconcile with his longtime tag partner.

