Adam Copeland made his in-ring return during Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen special and he has a new ring name in the form of “The Rated R Superstar Cope.”

In a six-man tag team match that headlined the show, Cope teamed with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to defeat The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli).

The finish of the match came when Cope hit Wheeler Yuta with a spear after FTR hit their signature Shatter Machine.

The graphics and announcers for the match referred to Adam Copeland as “The Rated R Superstar Cope,” which appears to be his new ring name moving forward.

Also on this week’s AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen special, Ricochet interfered in a triple threat match featuring Swerve Strickland, Roderick Strong, and Jay White.

Following the match, Ricochet stabbed Swerve Strickland with a pair of scissors and punched him in the head.

Ricochet then proceeded to sit a bloody Strickland on a chair and hit the Spirit Gun.

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen, we have five matches and the return of a legendary tag team set for this Saturday night’s live edition of AEW Collision.

You can check out the updated lineup for Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, which airs on TNT and Max, below:

AEW TNT Championship Match:

Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match:

Private Party vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti

The Learning Tree vs. Rated FTR

Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Jeff Jarrett will be in action.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express will be in attendance.

And finally, it has been announced that Christian Cage will be facing off against HOOK in two weeks on the ‘Maximum Carnage’ themed episode of AEW Dynamite.

You can check out the updated lineup for the January 15th episode of AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage below:

AEW World Championship Match:

Jon Moxley vs. Casino Gauntlet Winner

HOOK vs. Christian Cage