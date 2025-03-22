Actor Adam Devine is a bigger fan of AEW than WWE.

The comic actor from Workaholics and The Righteous Gemstones spoke on his This Is Important podcast about AEW throwing “a real banger”, and noting that he “liked it more than WWE because it was way more raw.”

“I didn’t know what an insane event. Those guys throw on a real banger,” Devine said of AEW. “It feels just as insane. In fact, I liked it more than the WWE events. It’s like the WCW in the late 90s. It’s someone trying to go up against the WWE. It was way more raw. There was this cage match. People were bleeding all over the place. Real blood. I’m sitting ringside. Blood is back. It was crazy. They were pouring thumbtacks all over the ring. From the very top of the cage, they were backflipping guys into the thumbtacks. Insane. Then you go to the back, they were real thumbtacks. He was still picking them out of himself. ‘One is stuck in my heel. I can’t get it out.'”

When asked if he liked the blood, Devine stated, “I didn’t think I would have a thirst for it, but now I do. It was awesome. It was crazy. [Toni Storm vs. Mariah May] was a bloodbath. The men in the cage match were attacking each other with a screwdriver. I’m like, ‘How do you fake that? Oh it’s rubber.’ Then they stick it in the turnbuckle and it just sticks into it. It was crazy. It was really fun. Everyone was really nice. Tony Khan, the guy who owns it, is whose box I was for the Super Bowl. We went out that night and partied. He’s this totally nice guy who owns AEW. It was fun. It was a blast.”

