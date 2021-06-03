AEW superstar and former tag team champion Adam “Hangman” Page has announced on his Instagram that he will soon be a father. The Cowboy, who picked up a big win against Brian Cage on last Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay per view, states that he is nervous and excited before thanking friends and fans for their support.

He writes, “Hey we got a baby on the way! we’re excited, terrified, but mostly overjoyed. thank you.”

On behalf of all of us at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish a congratulations to the Hangman and his wife on the pregnancy announcement.