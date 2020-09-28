During his appearance on WINCLY, Adam “Hangman” Page spoke on feeling like he didn’t do enough from a storyline standpoint to have earned his place in the first ever AEW World Title Match against Chris Jericho. Here’s what he had to say:

I think about how we got to the first ever title match, and Chris Jericho got there by beating the best wrestler in the world at the time and I might say now as well, Kenny Omega. And I got there by getting to enter into a battle royal dead last and eliminating a lot of people who were largely kind of unknown, under known [or] under successful, maybe. So even our paths to the title match didn’t feel equal. I never felt like I earned it, maybe, in the same way that Chris Jericho did, and then getting to be in that title match, obviously, is huge opportunity. And it’s one that I blew, so here we are.

