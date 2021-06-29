This past Saturday’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT saw top superstar Adam “Hangman” Page defeat Team Taz’s Powerhouse Hobbs in a brutal back and forth affair, with the Hangman picking up the win after connecting with his signature Deadshot maneuver.

During the bout Page was busted open after colliding with the ring post, a spot that many fans took notice of as blood poured from the back of his head. He has since released a photo of the stitches he received following the matchup, which you can check out below via Page’s Instagram stories.

As of this writing Page is not set to compete on this week’s Dynamite, which will see the promotion finally return to its normal time-slot on Wednesday night.