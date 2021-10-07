Adam Page has returned.

The Hangman appeared as the Joker in the Casino Ladder match on tonight’s Dynamite on TNT, a bout that also featured Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, Lance Archer, PAC, Matt Hardy, and Andrade El Idolo. He would go on to grab the casino chip from the ladder to earn a future world title opportunity.

This was Page’s first matchup since his five-on-five tag team loss to the Elite a few months ago, with the added stipulation that he would not be able to challenge for the world title if he lost.