Adam Page is still your new AEW world champion.
The Hangman and Bryan Danielson went to a 60-minute draw on this evening’s Winter Is Coming television special on TNT, a bout that is now the longest in the young promotion’s history. This marks Page’s first successful title since winning the gold from Kenny Omega at last month’s Full Gear.
Highlights from the matchup can be seen below.
