This past Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view featured a Texas Deathmatch between Jon Moxley and Adam Page, a brutal and bloody fight that ended with the Hangman submitting the Purveyor of Violence after he trapped him in the ropes with a chain.

Fans knew that Page meant business when he came out to “Ghost Riders in the Sky” by The Outlaws rather than his traditional theme, a song that felt perfectly fitting for his showdown with Moxley. Page has since taken to Instagram and shared several photos of his war with the former three-time AEW Champion and captioned it with the lyrics from the classic song.

Aside from Page’s world title win at Full Gear 2021 the victory marked one of the biggest triumphs for the 31-year-old star, who will now be looking to insert himself back into the main event scene.