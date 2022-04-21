“Hangman” Adam Page made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Not having a mentor in wrestling:

“I don’t really think I have had a mentor. I would say that I looked up to The Young Bucks while I was in Japan. So I learned a lot from them in some ways and from Kenny Omega, but I have never really had a mentor in wrestling.”

How much of a difference is there between himself and his wrestling character:

“All of me is the character. It’s very weird and difficult to do, but it is also cathartic, like this is sh*tty, but this is me. I have never been a perfect person, but I just put it out there.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription