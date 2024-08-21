One of AEW’s biggest superstars will be on the All In card despite not currently being advertised for it.

Former world champion Adam Page revealed this information in a new interview to Paste Magazine. The Hangman states that he’s booked in a match on the show, adding that he has his ideas of what he would like to do on the show.

Well, I’ve bought a ticket. I booked a hotel. I will physically be at All In,” Page said. “I’m not going to tell you my intentions, not going to tell you my thoughts, but I will be there because they want to book me in a match. If I can get my way into a match, I certainly have my opinions on which it would be. I have my ideas on what I want to do at Wembley and I will be present.

Page continues…

Like I said, I’m not going to tell you my thoughts. I don’t want to make that clear to you or anyone else. I don’t see how that benefits me in any way whatsoever. And actually, I did want to ask you how the hell you got my phone number, because I had to change it. Did Jeff give you this number?

While not confirmed it would be safe to assume that Page is a contestant in the Casino Gauntlet matchup, where the winner receives a future opportunity at the AEW World Championship, a championship currently held by his arch-nemesis, Swerve Strickland.