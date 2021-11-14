Adam Page is your new AEW world champion.

The Hangman dethroned Kenny Omega at this evening’s Full Gear pay per view in Minneapolis after connecting with his signature Buckshot Lariat finisher. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Self preservation on the part of @KennyOmegamanX to pull @RefTurnerAEW into the line of fire. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/sQU7Ihnppl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021

