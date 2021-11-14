Adam Page is your new AEW world champion.
The Hangman dethroned Kenny Omega at this evening’s Full Gear pay per view in Minneapolis after connecting with his signature Buckshot Lariat finisher. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
HERE WE GO! @KennyOmegamanX vs @theAdamPage for the #AEW World Title at #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/N32Rv2E1er
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
Hangman @theAdamPage crashes down on @KennyOmegamanX! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/yRA5ZsZ3UJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
Terminator Dive! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/vvlwZAEDt6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
Hangtime for Hangman! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/gUNFeGw6JU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
So so close for @theAdamPage! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/hbmFGEZzQb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
Self preservation on the part of @KennyOmegamanX to pull @RefTurnerAEW into the line of fire. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/sQU7Ihnppl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
#ANDNEW! Hangman @theAdamPage is the new #AEW World Champion! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/zVmjUvYXVD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
