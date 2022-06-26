AEW superstar Adam “Hangman” Page recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about the string of injuries that have been suffered by top talent within the company, and how much more physical the sport has become over the past decade. The former world champion does state that he believes today’s talent are much healthier than wrestlers of the past, with their limited schedule playing a big part into that. Highlights from the interview are below.

How physical wrestling has become over the past couple of decades:

“I’ve now been around and known people who’ve had to quit, or retire, or who had just grueling injuries, or things they’ll carry with them forever. It’s fun to watch, but in some ways, it’s becoming less fun to watch too. I guess I am just kind of realizing the gravity of that kind of stuff. It’s maybe a more physical style than wrestling has been for the past couple of decades.”

Says wrestlers today are much healthier than wrestler’s of the past:

“But you’ve got to take into consideration, it’s not the ’70s or ’80s, we are not all gassed up and tearing our bodies apart in that way. We are not all dealing with substance abuse stuff, so we are generally, across the board, healthier.”

How he has more time to heal:

“My body has way more time to heal right now than it ever has before. So you take all that into consideration and like, when you wrestle once every two, or three, or four, or eight weeks, or whatever the hell it is, you kind of want to go all out. I’ll never knock anybody for that.”