A top AEW superstar will be taking some time off.

Adam “Hangman” Page competed on this evening’s AEW Revolution card, but the former world champion was not 100% locked in for the event until this past week according to Fightful Select. He ended up taking the loss in the triple-threat world title matchup that also featured Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe. In the match, Page attacked two referees, which Fightful says might be what AEW uses as a storyline reason for him to take time off.

It is not mentioned in the report when Page will begin his leave of absence, or for what reason he will be taking that time off. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide updates on this story.