AEW superstar Adam Page recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. to hype up this Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view and discuss a number of different topics, most notably how “The Hangman” felt about being the promotion’s world champion. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the pressures of being world champion and how it made him a better wrestler:

“I never realized the pressure of being world champion and that might seem to someone watching, like, ‘Oh, you defended it once every three or four weeks, how hard could that be’? I don’t know that I handled [the pressure] of anyone who’s ever handled it, but it’s my first time. I think it made me, you know, a better person, a better wrestler.”

Says sometimes he felt a little too busy or stressed as champion to speak with the Dark Order or appear on BTE:

“I let [the pressure] get to me more than I thought I would. I thought I would win the championship and I would be happy, that I would be the perfect version of myself, and I wasn’t, either. It’s not like I didn’t talk to [the Dark Order] every single week, because I did. But you know, maybe sometimes I was too busy or stressed to do those BTE bits every week. I let that pressure, I guess a friendship, a lot of friendships and I guess that’s, you know, the cynic in me wants to say that’s something that maybe comes with being champion, but I think as a personal thing, maybe that’s a bit of a failure or something to work on.”