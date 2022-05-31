AEW superstar Adam Page issued a short statement on his personal Twitter account earlier today, where the Hangman commented on his world title loss to CM Punk at this past Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

Page begins by thanking fans for supporting the vision of him being the top act in the company since November 2021, when he dethroned Kenny Omega to become the promotion’s fourth-ever world champion. He ends by saying that his run was never just about the gold, but about treating each other with respect. His full tweet reads:

I’ve had a while to reflect on my time as aew champion now that it’s come to an end. thank you all, not for supporting me, but for supporting the vision. it’s not about the gold or the glory, it’s about the common love and dignity with which we treat each other. Change the world.

Page’s reign saw him successfully defend the gold against the likes of Bryan Danielson twice, Adam Cole twice, Lance Archer, and Dante Martin before losing it to Punk. Where the Hangman goes from here remains to be seen. Check out his full tweet below.