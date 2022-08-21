AEW Superstar and former World Champion Adam Page recently held a panel at GalaxyCon where The Hangman revealed his picks for his Pro-Wrestling “Mount Rushmore”, which included “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and “The Natureboy” Ric Flair. Check out Page’s full thoughts on the subject in the comments below.

Begins by joking that his Mount Rushmore is himself:

“Four of me,” Page joked in response to the question (per Wrestling Inc). “No, I don’t know. That’s a tough question because I feel so far removed from that being something that I think about.”

Reveals his four picks:

“I guess Hulk Hogan obviously would have to be there, and I guess Ric Flair would have to be there. Maybe The Rock — I don’t know … Definitely probably those three and then someone else who has a greater impact than I am considering currently. Probably, maybe ‘Stone Cold’, I don’t know.”

