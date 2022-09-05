The biggest story coming out of last night’s AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view were the comments made by new world champion CM Punk, where he took shots at the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, MJF, and his former friend, Colt Cabana. You can read the latest on that story here.

The Hangman has since taken to Twitter and simply writes, “Happy Labor Day,” a comical response considering this whole fiasco started due to Page’s “worker’s rights” promo line. See his tweet below.

happy labor day — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) September 5, 2022

One fan at the ALL OUT event was wearing a parody shirt of Seth Rollins that read Seth “Freakin” Rogen, the actor/comedian best known for his hit films like This Is The End, Superbad, Knocked Up, and Pineapple Express. Rogen saw this trending online and responded writing, “Respect.”