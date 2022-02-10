Adam Page is still your AEW world champion.

The Hangman retained the gold over Lance Archer in a brutal Texas Deathmatch in the main event of this evening’s Dynamite from Atlantic City. Page secured the win after hitting a buckshot lariat through a bunch of tables. Adam Cole would approach as soon as the match ended to declare himself the next challenger to Page, most likely for next month’s Revolution pay-per-view.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

It’s time for the #AEW World Championship Texas Death Match and the fight has started in the back!!! Champion Hangman @theadampage and the #MurderHawkMonster @LanceHoyt going at it!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/vq56MLX9qI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2022

#AEW Champion Hangman @theadampage has laid out Lance Archer with his Buckshot Lariat! Don’t miss another minute of the action! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/7MbQWezeZG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2022

And @LanceHoyt delivers the violence right back to the Champion Hangman Page in this Texas Death Match!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/FVUdlcKSfq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2022

The #AEW Champion Hangman @theadampage retains the title, but @adamcolepro makes his intentions clear! What a night of action here at #AEWDynamite on TBS!!! pic.twitter.com/HwCeIcdVGQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2022

This marks Page’s third successful title defense since winning it from Kenny Omega at last November’s Full Gear pay-per-view