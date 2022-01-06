Adam Page is still your AEW world champion.

The Hangman managed to defeat Bryan Danielson with his signature Buckshot Lariat on this evening’s Dynamite, which was the promotion’s debut on the TBS network. The match was a brutal battle that saw both men get busted open, and lasting just over 30 minutes. This was a rematch after Page and Danielson wrestled to a 60-minute draw at Winter Is Coming last month. Paul Wight, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lynn were ringside as judges. Highlights from the match can be found below.

Professional wrestling continues to be the greatest thing ever #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Dh2UHeq8JD — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 6, 2022

WE NEEDED TO MAKE A GIF OF THIS TOO CAUSE THIS WAS BANANAPANTS! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TWgUIP2lXj — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 6, 2022

Follow along with our full coverage here.