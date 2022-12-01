The Hangman has returned.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Indianapolis opened with former three-time world champion Jon Moxley coming to the ring and cutting a promo about how he’s at the top of the food chain in AEW, and no one in the back could tell him any differently.

This brought out Adam Page, who suffered a nasty concussion at the hands of Moxley back in mid-October during their highly-anticipated matchup for the world title. Commentary said that Page was not cleared, but that may have just been for show because the two brawled all around ringside and needed several security guards to break up the fight.

"There is nobody that could can outwork me, out-hustle me, out-wrestle me out-fight me, out-bleed me or out-sweat me!" Who could possibly tell @JonMoxley any different? Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/hHG1L7GfkL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

