AEW superstar and current world champion Adam Page issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier today, where the Hangman revealed that he has contracted COVID-19, and won’t be appearing on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from Philadelphia.

Page writes, “Dynomite is tonight at 8pm on tbs but i will not be on there because my face is full of covid snot, sorry. please enjoy regardless.”

— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) April 27, 2022

While the champ may be missing the show AEW still has a stacked lineup, which you can see in full below.

* Lance Archer vs. Wardlow

* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb in a Philly Street Fight

* The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. The Varsity Blondes, Dante Martin, Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson

* AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR face off against each other in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, with CM Punk on commentary

* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Scorpio Sky in a Ladder Match

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and join us later on for live coverage at 8pm ET.