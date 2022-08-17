AEW superstar and former world champion Adam Page recently spoke about receiving advice from veterans of the business during his panel at Galaxycon. The Hangman states that he enjoys figuring out things on his own, citing his success in AEW as a prime reason why he likes that method. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he doesn’t listen to advice from veterans:

Oh boy, I don’t know, I’m stubborn, I don’t take advice. It’s a good question and that’s probably the honest answer. I listen to people say things, but very rarely do I listen hard. I was part of the movement that created the entire company and I’m a World Champion.

On doing it on his own:

I don’t know that I need their advice. I’ll certainly listen, but there is something to be said about trial and error and doing it on our own. I take more pride in that.

