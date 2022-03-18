AEW star and soon to be free agent Joey Janela recently responded to a fan on Twitter who accused the Bad Boy of being an unsafe worker during his stint with the promotion.

The fan pointed to Janela’s May 28th, 2021 Dynamite matchup against Adam Page, where the Hangman got busted open pretty badly on his road to a victory. Janels reveals in his tweet that the metal sticking out of his knee brace is what caused the laceration, and that he never intentionally tried to hurt Page.

Lol this hangman deal keeps popping up, never hurt him or “potato’d him” the metal sticking out of my knee brace sliced his head when he popped me up for the bomb. Mainstream wrestling fandom is the most toxic echo chamber of BS. People need something to do on break at subway.

This prompted the AEW world champion to come to Janela’s defense, where he apologized for the incident and told Janela he has nothing but love and respect for him.

Apologies again, nothing but love and respect. Best of luck and ill see you down the line.

Janela recently told journalist Denise Salcedo that he would not be re-signing with AEW once his contract comes to an end. See his exchange with Page below.