Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati was headlined by the highly-anticipated world title matchup between champion Jon Moxley and challenger, Adam Page. The Hangman earned the title opportunity by winning the Rampage Royale a few weeks ago, his first shot at becoming a two-time champion since he lost to CM Punk at Double or Nothing.

However, the match had an abrupt ending when Moxley hit Page with a king kong lariat and Page landed awkwardly on his head and neck. The referee and ringside physician Paul Turner immediately came in to check on Page, but they determined that he was unfit to compete and the match was called off.

Stretcher is out for Hangman pic.twitter.com/JYkQaqyZjU — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 19, 2022

Noooo! Jon Moxley praying for Adam Page. This is so sad! I hope he is okay #aew #aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/7XoKVYt4j2 — Christine (@ShiningPolaris) October 19, 2022

