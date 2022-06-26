AEW superstar Adam Page recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. to hype the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where the Hangman discussed the Dynamite debut of top NJPW talent Kazuchika Okada, as well as how he feels competing against the Rainmaker, Jay White, and Adam Cole at this evening’s event. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Gives his thoughts on Okada’s debut on Dynamite:

“AEW has been around for three years. I think probably a lot of fans have been waiting for the moment the coins drop and they did, you know? I didn’t see it coming, though I had been hoping for it and they did. So, really special, really glad to be a part of that to welcome him to All Elite Wrestling.”

Says he was not expecting to compete in a Fatal-Four Way at Forbidden Door”

“It’s not the match I expected. I expected to face [Kazuchika] Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. He lost it because I’m a dumbass and didn’t realize that could happen. Jay White is the Champion, and I hoped for maybe a match with him for this Championship and now it’s a four-way. But I’m very, very glad to be sharing the ring with these three guys. They’re three of the absolute best in the world.”