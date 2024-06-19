Ahead of this evening’s AEW Dynamite Fightful Select has released a report revealing several interesting backstage news items. Check it out below.

-The Buddy Matthews spot that occurred on AEW Collision was always planned.

-Adam Page was not scheduled for tonight’s Dynamite, but The Hangman is expected to return to AEW soon.

-Jay White IS in town for Dynamite. AEW does still plan on using the Bullet Club Gold name for the Bang Bang Gang.

-NJPW talent will be backstage as the build to Forbidden Door continues.

-Alicia Atout is with AEW full-time.

-Janai Kai, Jordan Bade, and Emily Jaye are all expected to be used as extras for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.