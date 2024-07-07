Tonight’s AEW Collision took place from the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi and was broadcast on the TNT network. Here were the big news items from the show.

-Mark Stunt returned to face off against Jack Perry for the TNT Championship. Perry would retain.

Former best friend & Jurassic Express team mate MARKO STUNT has answered the challenge! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@boy_myth_legend | @realmarkostunt pic.twitter.com/0x9ZmtVyln — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2024

-Adam Page defeated Jay White in the semifinals of the Owen Hart tournament. He will now face Bryan Danielson in the finals this Wednesday on Dynamite. Jeff Jarrett will be the special enforcer in the match between Danielson and Page.

It's official. Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Adam Page on Dynamite for the right to face Swerve Strickland for the AEW Championship at ALL IN. #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/AH4IDQLud0 — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 7, 2024

MATCH ANNOUNCED FOR JULY 12TH AEW RAMPAGE:

-Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) & Action Andretti vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo, Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor

MATCH ANNOUNCED FOR JULY 13TH AEW COLLISION:

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington