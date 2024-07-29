A huge matchup has been announced for the July 31st episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Darby Allin will be clashing with Adam ‘Hangman’ Page in singles-action following the events of last week’s Blood & Guts matchup. The news was broken today (July 29th) by AEW President Tony Khan on X (Twitter).

This Wednesday, July 31@BSWArena Greenville, SC

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

On TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT! Hangman Page vs @DarbyAllin After their sides went to war last Wednesday in Blood And Guts, Hangman Adam Page fights Darby Allin for the first time ever on TBS this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/MqVA2ufXy7 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 29, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR JULY 31ST AEW DYNAMITE:

-Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

-Darby Allin vs. Adam Page

-Bryan Danielson to speak

-Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander CMLL Women’s World Championship Eliminator

-Mariah May speaks to Renee Paquette